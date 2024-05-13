Paver blocks hampering growth of trees

Despite repeated requests, paver blocks and concrete are being laid around trees in various localities. Excessive use of paver blocks and concrete around the trees has not only been hampering the growth of the trees, creating waterlogging as concrete leaves no water to seep through. There is a need of collective effort to remove concrete around the trees.

Dr NARESH, Kurukshetra

Garbage being dumped

Industrial waste and garbage are being dumped near the Dharuhera police station on the Delhi-Jaipur national highway. The waste caught fire recently, leading to pollution. The waste being thrown in the open is also turning out to be a health hazard. The authorities must pay attention to the problem and stop the industries from dumping waste and garbage in the open.

RAKESH, REWARI

Open, blocked drains pose threat to commuters

The open and blocked drains along the service lanes of the NH-44 present not only an ugly look, but also pose a threat of accidents. Open drains also serve as breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Blocked drains lead to water stagnation on the service lanes during rains. The residents had highlighted the problem at various platforms, but no step has been taken yet.

AMAN KUMAR, KARNAL

