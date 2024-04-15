Pay farmers within 72 hours of issuance of J-Form: Haryana Chief Secretary

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 14

Haryana Chief Secretary TVSN Prasad has directed administrative secretaries, DCs and officers involved in rabi crop procurement to ensure that farmers receive payment for their crops within 72 hours of the J-Form being issued.

He was reviewing the rabi season’s procurement operations with administrative secretaries and DCs to ensure a seamless process for the 2024-25 market season here today. The DCs joined the meeting through video conference.

Meanwhile, the Chief Secretary has formed a three-member committee comprising senior IAS officers to monitor, particularly, the issuance of J-Forms and payment to farmers.

He further stated that Haryana had witnessed a bumper wheat crop this year, leading to the expectation of a higher volume of crops for sale in mandis.

He directed officers to be prepared to ensure that the farmers did not face any inconvenience. Upon receiving feedback from the DCs regarding the arrangements at the mandis in their respective districts, he emphasised the need to promptly address any issues facing the farming community.

He urged administrative secretaries to conduct regular visits to the mandis under their jurisdiction.

Officers were told to verify the crops registered by farmers on the Meri Fasal Mera Byora (MFMB) portal by the evening of April 15. He also directed the DCs to ensure the smooth functioning of Atal Canteens at the mandis.

He also enquired about the availability of gunny bags and other essential items. Wherever shortages were identified, he directed immediate action to replenish supplies. Furthermore, he instructed procurement agencies to ensure timely lifting and stocking of the purchased crops.

He said grain silos had been designated as procurement centres for the convenience of farmers, allowing them to directly sell their crops there.

