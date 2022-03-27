Pay hike: Farmers extend support to anganwari workers

Kaithal, March 26
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait, along with leaders of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), Sarva Karamchari Sangh, Mahila Samiti and other organisations, extended support to the anganwari workers and helpers — demanding pay hike — during a mahapanchayat held at Kalayat in Kaithal.
State president of Sarva Karamchari Sangh, Subhash Lamba, also promised support to the agitating workers.
Tikait along with the leaders of other organisations, demanded the government to resolve the issue by reinstating the services of terminated workers and helpers.
The anganwari workers and helpers have been protesting across state since December 8, 2021. Several workers and helpers have been terminated from services after the protests started, anganwari workers said.
Tikait said, “An elected government should never disregard the rights of the people to organise and agitate.”
The leaders of anganwari workers’ organisation said that they would not end the protest until their demands were met.
They added that the government had assured them of raising the wages of workers and helpers by Rs 1,500 and Rs 750 per month, respectively, in 2018, but to no avail so far.
The Talmel Committee has also announced a meeting on March 30 in Rohtak to chalk out future course of action.
Joint agri panel soon
- BKU leader Rakesh Tikait asked farmers to not sell their produce below the MSP.
- He said the wheat crop was in huge demand due to the Russia-Ukraine war. “This will lead to rise in prices.”
- He stressed on a committee guaranteeing the MSP of all agriculture produces.
- Tikait said the government has sought names from the SKM for a joint panel. “We will finalise it in two-three days.”
