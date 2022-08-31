Pay more at Bastara, Shambhu toll plazas

Tribune News Service

Karnal, August 30

Commuters passing through the Bastara and Ghaggar (Shambhu) toll plazas on the National Highway-44 will have to pay more from September 1 as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has revised the toll fees.

The hike will cost a user an additional Rs 10-Rs 140, depending on the category of the vehicle from single-journey to multiple journeys within a day.

Besides, the fees for the monthly local discount passes of vehicles, except for commuters living in the10-km and 20-km radius, has been increased.

The toll fees for the single journey of cars, jeeps and van will rise by Rs 20, toll for light commercial vehicles, truck/bus and two-axle vehicles will rise by Rs 30, Rs 55 and Rs 90, respectively, at the Bastara toll plaza, while the single-journey fees of cars, jeep, vans category, LCV, truck/bus category, and two axles category will rise by Rs 10, Rs 15, Rs 35, Rs 50, respectively, at the Ghaggar toll plaza.

“The Bastara toll is among the three plazas on the Panipat-Jalandhar six-laning Section on the NH-44 (from 96 km to 387 km), the toll fees of which are revised from September 1. Apart from the Bastara toll plaza, the NHAI has revised the toll fees of toll plaza at Ghaggar and toll plaza at Ladowal. We will implement the revised fees from September 1 at our toll plaza at Bastara,” said Shiv Kumar Choudhary, manager, Bastara toll plaza.

#karnal