Haryana: Pay property tax before Sept 30, get 15% discount

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 26

The Haryana Government is offering a 15 per cent discount to urban property owners who make complete payments of their property tax for the year 2023-24 by September 30. An official spokesperson said if there were any errors in the Haryana Urban Property Tax assessment, property owners could rectify them online at https://ulbharyana.gov.in. After addressing the errors, they should proceed to verify the property data.