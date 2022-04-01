Pay solatium to Khori oustees, says top court

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 31

The Supreme Court today asked the Faridabad Municipal Corporation to pay Rs 2,000 per month to those who are eligible to get EWS flats under a rehabilitation scheme for residents of Khori village, where unauthorised structures in the Aravalli forest area were demolished, until the issuance of possession letter.

The apex court was informed by the counsel appearing for the civic body that 1,027 applicants had been found eligible and they would be allotted flats on a permanent basis by the end of April.

A Bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar was informed by the counsel appearing for some petitioners that flats given in the provisional allotment to the eligible applicants were not in “habitable condition”. “Until permanent accommodation is offered to the eligible persons, the corporation shall be liable to pay ex-gratia solatium amount of Rs 2,000 per month until the date of issuance of possession letter by the corporation,” said the Bench.

The top court had last year directed Haryana to remove all encroachments, including 10,000 residential constructions, from the Aravalli forest area.The Faridabad MC had last year said it would pay a rent/solatium of Rs 2,000 per month to eligible applicants from November 1, 2021, for six months or the actual physical possession of flats, whichever was earlier. The corporation’s counsel said they had told the Bench last year that by April 30, 2022, they would give them final possession of the flats.“The flats should be made habitable, which you have not done,” the Bench said, adding that “those who are eligible and those who could not occupy the premises on the ground that the flat is inhabitable, they should be compensated.”

It has posted the matter for further hearing on April 26.

Payment of Rs 2,000/month The (Faridabad) corporation shall be liable to pay ex-gratia solatium of Rs2,000 per month till issuance of possession letter (of EWS flats to the applicants). — The Bench

#khori