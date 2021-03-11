Payment scam: Vigilance Bureau arrests former Chief Engineer of Faridabad Municipal Corporation

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, May 14

The State Vigilance Bureau has arrested a former Chief Engineer of the Faridabad Municipal Corporation in connection with a multi-crore payment scam.

Last month, the Vigilance Bureau had registered a case in this regard under the Corruption Act and booked former Chief Engineer D.R. Bhaskar and former Executive Engineer Raman Sharma.

The Vigilance has already arrested a contractor in the case that is connected with inflated and fictitious payments to the tune of several crores done between 2017 and 2020, according to sources.

Earlier, anticipatory bail of Bhaskar had been rejected by a local court. The arrest was made last night. The accused is presently posted at the head office of the Urban Local Bodies Department in Panchkula. More arrests could not be ruled out in the case, claimed sources.

Both the officials have already been placed under suspension by the state government.