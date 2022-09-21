PCC passes resolution allowing new national president to elect Haryana chief

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 20

The Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates today passed a resolution for authorising the incoming national president of the party to nominate the state president, vice-president, treasurer, state election committee, executive committee and All India Congress Committee (AICC) members.

No place for family politics Workers should get their due. They should not suffer because of family politics. They have worked so hard. Kumari Selja, Congress Working Committee Member

Like several states, the delegates passed another resolution for Rahul Gandhi as Congress national president. They urged him to file nomination papers for the party President’s post. Besides, they assured that there would be historic participation in Gandhi’s “Bharat Jodo Yatra”.

Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president (HPCC) Udai Bhan said close to 190 out of 195 delegates participated in the meeting. Congress Working Committee member Kumari Selja’s flight got delayed, but she reached the party office and signed the resolutions.

Also, former Cabinet minister Kiran Choudhry’s daughter Shruti Choudhry, who is also the working president of the state unit, was present at the meeting.

On the delegates’ list, Selja said, “Workers should get their due. They shouldn’t suffer because of family politics. They have worked so hard.”

Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who was present at the meeting, addressed a press conference along with Bhan later. When asked that Selja had objections to the delegates’ list and had met Congress Central Election Authority Madhusudan Mistry, Bhan replied that he had also met Mistry. “The PCC delegates list is final. There is no ‘Bhai-Bhatijawad’ (nepotism) in the list,” added Bhan.

Hooda said, “The party is united.” While answering questions, Hooda said he welcomed the apex court judgment on the validation of the Haryana Sikh Gurudwara (Management) Act 2014. “We had passed the Act for the welfare of Haryana Sikhs,” he added.

#kumari selja #rahul gandhi