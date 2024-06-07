Peddler gave a slip to Sirsa cops, arrested in Haridwar

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, June 6

Drug trafficker Vicky, who had escaped from the custody of the Haryana Narcotics Control Bureau (HNCB), has been re-arrested from Haridwar. After his escape, two teams were formed to recapture him. Subsequently, an input was received about his spotting in Haridwar. A team went there and apprehended him near the banks of the Ganges.

Vicky was initially caught on June 3 with nearly 4,000 narcotic pills, including 1,000 tramadol pills and 2,990 others. On June 4, as the police team were taking him to court, he pushed sub-inspector Krishna Kumar and escaped through the narrow lanes in front of the city police station.

