Peddler gave a slip to Sirsa cops, arrested in Haridwar

Sirsa, June 6
Drug trafficker Vicky, who had escaped from the custody of the Haryana Narcotics Control Bureau (HNCB), has been re-arrested from Haridwar. After his escape, two teams were formed to recapture him. Subsequently, an input was received about his spotting in Haridwar. A team went there and apprehended him near the banks of the Ganges.
Vicky was initially caught on June 3 with nearly 4,000 narcotic pills, including 1,000 tramadol pills and 2,990 others. On June 4, as the police team were taking him to court, he pushed sub-inspector Krishna Kumar and escaped through the narrow lanes in front of the city police station.
