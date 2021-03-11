Pehrawar Land Row : 'I work for party, not individuals', says ex-minister

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, May 24

Two days after BJP MP Arvind Sharma made a statement against ex-minister Manish Grover over the ongoing Pehrawar land row, the latter said he doesn’t feel sad over it as he works for the party and not for individuals.

“I have completed 50 years in politics. I worked for the BJP and will continue to do so till my last breath. As far as the Pehrawar row is concerned, CM Khattar has already promised to give the land back to the Gaur Brahmin Society and I am also making efforts for the same,” said Grover.

Notably, the MP had blamed Grover for misleading the CM over the issue.