 Penalty, interest on outstanding water bills to be waived: Haryana CM Khattar : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Penalty, interest on outstanding water bills to be waived: Haryana CM Khattar

Penalty, interest on outstanding water bills to be waived: Haryana CM Khattar

Now, the consumers have to clear only their outstanding bill amount which can be paid in installments, he said

Penalty, interest on outstanding water bills to be waived: Haryana CM Khattar

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at Jan Samvad programme in Mahendragarh village on Friday. Tribune Photo



PTI

Chandigarh, July 28

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday announced penalty and interest waivers on outstanding water bills of consumers. Now, the consumers have to clear only their outstanding bill amount which can be paid in installments, he said.

Addressing a gathering during his “Jan Samvad” programme in Ateli in Mahendragarh district, the chief minister said outstanding water bills of several consumers were pending with the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department for years.

The PHE department had imposed a penalty and interest ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 40,000 on those water bills which were pending for a long time.

"When the issue was raised before us, we decided to waive the penalty and the interest of the pending bill amount," an official statement quoted Khattar as saying.

The chief minister said through these Jan Samvad programmes, direct feedback is taken from the public for the work done by the government in the last eight and a half years.

He said more than 14,000 written complaints have been received so far across the state on the Jan Samvad portal, out of which 2,500 have been disposed of. The pending complaints will be resolved soon and information will also be sent to the complainant's mobile number, he said.

Khattar inaugurated two projects completed at a cost of 7 crore from village Sundrah in block Ateli. He also inaugurated the new road from Bachini to Israna Rambas and the Bewal to Rata Kala road.

Speaking on this occasion, the chief minister said the government is working hard to strengthen the infrastructure and healthcare facilities in the state and several steps are being taken in this regard.

Khattar said the youth of southern Haryana has got the maximum number of jobs in the present government's tenure.

The chief minister, meanwhile, said the poor have the first claim on every public welfare scheme being run by the government.

"The BJP government (at the Centre) under the leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is working for the upliftment of the poor. 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas' is the key mantra for executing any developmental project," he said.

"We firmly believe that along with development, we should also provide quality education to our children so that the nation develops and the world progresses," he added.  

#Manohar Lal Khattar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Allegations against Judge Parmar serious: Punjab and Haryana HC

2
Nation

Professor held on charge of sexually assaulting woman on Delhi-Mumbai flight

3
Punjab

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers

4
Nation

AAP spokesperson booked in Noida for making 'communal' remarks in TV debate

5
Chandigarh

3 Chandigarh residents lose Rs 93L to cons offering work-from-home jobs; 9 held

6
Himachal

Kullu-Manali road bears brunt of monsoon fury

7
Diaspora

Indian authorities trying to find Hyderabad woman who was found starving on Chicago street

8
Himachal

Houses gone, deluge of woes for 130 Sainj families in Kullu district

9
Jalandhar

Sainik School’s heritage crumbling; CM’s intervention sought

10
Haryana

PM to launch Rs 200-cr renovation project of Gurugram railway station

Don't Miss

View All
In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies
Jalandhar

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, dream of marriages of daughters also swept away
Punjab

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers
Punjab

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar
Nation

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar

~5K reward for those who help road accident victims
Punjab

Punjab: Rs 5K reward for those who help road accident victims

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides
Nation

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda passes away at 64
Pollywood

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

Wary of ‘award wapsi’, parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients
Nation

Wary of 'award wapsi', parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients

Top News

Will assess ground situation to make recommendations to government, Parliament: Oppn leaders ahead of INDIA bloc’s Manipur visit

Will assess ground situation to make recommendations to government, Parliament: Oppn leaders ahead of INDIA bloc’s Manipur visit

Ahead of the visit, Congress’ deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gau...

Issuing whips, arranging ambulances for ailing MPs: Opposition prepares for fight on Delhi services bill in Rajya Sabha

Issuing whips, arranging ambulances for ailing MPs: Opposition prepares for fight on Delhi services bill in Rajya Sabha

Of the 26 parties from the opposition grouping, at least 18 ...

Santokh Singh murder case: AGTF in joint operation with Moga police arrest 3 shooters of Gopi Dallewalia gang

3 shooters of Gopi Dallewalia gang arrested in Moga's Santokh Singh murder case

Preliminary investigation reveals gangster Gopi Dallewalia a...

After Punjab youth killed in Canada carjacking assault, mother dies by suicide in Nawanshahr on receiving news

After Punjab youth killed in Canada carjacking assault, mother dies by suicide in Nawanshahr on receiving news

Gurvinder was killed in a violent carjacking incident at Mis...

12,710 contractual teachers regularised in Punjab

12,710 contractual teachers regularised in Punjab

Chief Minister Mann turned emotional during event after a te...


Cities

View All

Spurt in land related cases likely after floodwater ebbs

Spurt in land related cases likely after floodwater ebbs

Morning rain washes away MC’s claims of readiness

Dog menace: Majitha road no exception to problem as MC sleeps

Knotty affair: Cables in historical Mai Bazaar act as dampener for tourists

Regularisation: Over 1K teachers stand to benefit in dist

Chandigarh declares July 29 as public holiday on account of Muharram

Chandigarh declares July 29 as public holiday on account of Muharram

Corbusier’s Chandigarh: Experts raise heritage concerns vis-a-vis city development plans

Mohali: Inter-state racket of arms suppliers busted

3 Chandigarh residents lose Rs 93L to cons offering work-from-home jobs; 9 held

National-level kabaddi player among 2 arrested by Chandigarh Police with 18.6 gm heroin

Man kills woman with iron rod for refusing marriage proposal in south Delhi

Man kills cousin with iron rod for refusing marriage proposal in south Delhi

Issuing whips, arranging ambulances for ailing MPs: Opposition prepares for fight on Delhi services bill in Rajya Sabha

Delhi Services Bill to be placed in Rajya Sabha next week

Paris-bound Air India flight returns to Delhi after suspected tyre burst

Delhi to house world’s largest museum ‘Yuge Yugeen Bharat’

In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

Looking forward: Make drainage dept officials accountable for funds spent

Jalandhar: Bhogpur man dies in Canada; police launch investigation

Gates installed on busy stretch, residents write to CM, minister

Woman complains of breathing problems in Ludhiana’s Giaspura; past gas tragedy haunts locals

Woman complains of breathing problems in Ludhiana's Giaspura; past gas tragedy haunts locals

863 establishments owe Rs 6.26-cr PF dues, EPFO mulls penal action

Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda’s last rites to be held tomorrow

After deluge, affected residents await relief

Monsoon fury: For Shivpuri residents, rain comes with spate of trouble

No respite from Chhoti Baradari encroachments

No respite from Chhoti Baradari encroachments

Police suspect hand of person known to victim

Students seek probe into lapsed UGC approval

2-day conference on cybernetics concludes