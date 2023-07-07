Pension for widowers, single Haryana citizens

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 6

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today announced that unmarried men and women in the age group of 45 to 60 would be entitled to a monthly pension of Rs 2,750 if their annual income is less than Rs 1.80 lakh. Widowers in the age group of 40-60, who have an annual income limit of Rs 3 lakh, will also get the same amount as pension.

Addressing mediapersons here, the Chief Minister: “The pension scheme will benefit around 71,000 people and an amount of Rs 240 crore annually will be spent for extending these benefits.”

He also launched a portal for automatic generation of mutation and announced that 2,000 colonies were in the process of being regularised.

Khattar said: “With the launch of this portal, now the inteqal (mutation) of any property or land will be done immediately after the registry. The details of the mutation will also be made available. A time period of 10 days will be given for raising any objection to the mutation. If no objection is raised then automatically the inteqal (mutation) would be done.” The mutation will be done on sale, mortgage with possession, family transfer and gift of any land or property.

Making another announcement, he said apart from tehsildars, SDMs and DROs had been authorised for the registration of property. “Soon, we will introduce a new system under which the registry of property can be done anywhere in any district,” Khattar said.

He said a campaign was being run by the Urban Local Bodies and Town Country Planning Department to regularise irregular colonies.

“Amendments are required to be made in the laws and policies for regularising irregular colonies. The process of regularising 2,000 such colonies is in progress,” he shared.

The CM further shared that the government had decided to withdraw 54 cases registered against SC community people in 2017 following an agitation. “Around 117 persons were arrested and several were named in the FIRs. We have decided that all these cases will be withdrawn, provided the crime is not heinous,” Khattar said.