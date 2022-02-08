Pension is being given on time: Haryana Govt

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 7

After the Opposition alleged that the old-age pension had been abolished, the state government today issued a statement, claiming that it was being provided to beneficiaries in a timely manner.

An official spokesperson said those who had not received their pension yet would get it in their accounts in the next one or two days.

He said in 2013-14, the pension amount was Rs 1,000. This amount was raised to Rs 1,200 in 2014-15, Rs 1,400 in 2015-16, Rs 1,600 in 2016-17, Rs 1,800 in 2017-18, Rs 2,000 in 2018-19, Rs 2,250 in 2019-20 and Rs 2,500 in 2020-21.

The spokesperson said at present, a pension of Rs 2,500 was being given to the elderly in Haryana, which was much higher than other states. Compared to Haryana, the elderly in Congress-ruled Punjab get only Rs 1,500 as pension. In Delhi, the elderly get around Rs 2,000 as pension, whereas in Rajasthan this pension ranges from Rs 750 to Rs 1,000.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the old-age allowance would automatically be applied to those who attained 60 years of age. He said those who did not have any proof of date of birth, the same would be verified in another way. The government will soon consider a method to be adopted for this, he added. —