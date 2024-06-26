Pension of freedom fighters hiked

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh June 25

The Haryana Government has significantly increased monthly pensions for freedom fighters, Matribhasha Satyagrahis of Hindi Aandolan-1957 and Emergency Satyagrahis. The new pension rates will take effect from July 1, 2024.

CM Nayab Singh Saini said from July 1, the monthly pension of Emergency Satyagrahis will be increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000. Apart from this, the facility of free travel in Haryana Roadways’ general buses, and a 75 per cent fare waiver are given on Volvo buses to freedom fighters and Emergency Satyagrahis.

Saini said the monthly pension for Matribhasha Satyagrahis of Hindi Aandolan-1957 has also been increased to Rs 20,000.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nayab Singh Saini