Peon recruitment news fake, says Haryana rozgar nigam

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 26

The Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited (HKRNL) authorities have claimed that the news about peon recruitment that went viral on several social media platforms was fake. It also asserted that legal action would be taken against the person disseminating such a forged notification.

“The recruitment list of peons in the name of the HKRNL is going viral on various social media platforms. When we cross-checked the viral merit list of peon recruitment, it was found to be completely fake. The fake notification has been made viral by tampering with the advertisements of the HKRNL published from time to time,” said an official.

He claimed that recruitments in the HKRNL was conducted in a fair and transparent manner under the ‘Deployment of Contractual Persons Policy, 2022’.

