People being harassed in name of portals: Abhay Chautala

Tribune News Service

Ambala, September 16

Indian National Lok Dal general secretary Abhay Chautala today said the portals being launched by the state government had become a cause of harassment for the general public and the same portals would show the Chief Minister way out. He said this while addressing a workers’ meeting in Ambala Cantonment today.

Abhay Chautala, who was here to invite party workers for the Samman Divas rally to be held in Kaithal on September 25, said: “The CM launches a new portal and makes a new announcement every day, but how many of the announcements made by him were actually fulfilled. The residents of Haryana are being harassed in the name of portals. All sections of society are unhappy with the policies of the BJP-JJP government. Employees are staging protests and sitting on dharnas. The situation has reached at such a stage that even the CM’s staff is leaving the office.”

He called upon the party workers to reach the Kaithal rally in large numbers and said the INLD was getting support from all quarters and the workers’ meetings were turning into rallies.

#Abhay Singh Chautala #Ambala