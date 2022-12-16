People fed up with Haryana's BJP-JJP govt, want change: Deepender Hooda

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar/Rewari, December 15

Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda today reviewed preparations for the welcome of Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Haryana and also issued instructions to party workers at different meetings held at Bahadurgarh town (Jhajjar) and Rewari city.

Speaking on the occasion, Deepender said a wave of change in the regime had been blowing in the state as people of every section of society were fed up with mis-governance of the BJP-JJP coalition government.

The historical ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ would enter Haryana from Mundaka (Nuh) on December 21 and people in a large numbers would participate in it, he claimed.

“A grand welcome will be accorded to the yatra in Haryana as people are eagerly waiting for it,” said the MP. The meeting was attended by all four Congress MLAs – Raghuvir Singh Kadian, Geeta Bhukkal, Rajender Joon and Kuldeep Vatsa – of Jhajjar district.

Later, Deepender while addressing party workers in Rewari called upon them to connect maximum people with the yatra so as to send a strong message to the state government that the Congress was going to form the government in 2024.

Former Minister Capt Ajay Yadav, his son and Congress MLA Chiranjeev Rao, also spoke on the occasion.

