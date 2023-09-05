People have lost faith in govt, says Abhay Chautala

Tribune News Service

Ambala, September 4

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Chautala today slammed the BJP-JJP government, saying that the people of Haryana had lost faith in the state government. He was in Ambala as part of the INLD’s “Parivartan Padyatra”.

Speaking to mediapersons, Abhay said, “There is no government in Haryana. Corruption is rampant and the law and order situation has deteriorated. People are not getting jobs. The government claims that the jobs are being given on merit, but in reality, they are being sold. If voted to power, the INLD will generate employment in the state.”

#Abhay Singh Chautala #Ambala #BJP