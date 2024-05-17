People have lost faith in Modi’s guarantees: Selja

Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, May 16
Sirsa Lok Sabha Congress candidate Kumari Selja stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantees had failed. She mentioned that the increasing presence of the media at the Congress rallies was a sign that the next government would be led by the Congress. Previously, the media only showcased Modi throughout the day. Selja made these remarks while addressing a public meeting at Panniwala Mota village on Thursday.
She emphasised that people had lost faith in Modi’s guarantees. Recalling her first visit to Panniwala Mota with former minister Jagdish Nehra, she fondly remembered receiving a scarf decorated with currency notes from the villagers. Selja expressed her delight at visiting Nehra’s village again.
Selja accused the BJP of dividing the country along caste and religious lines, while the Congress had always worked to unite all communities. She stressed that the Congress promoteed brotherhood and would continue to do so. She criticised the BJP’s 10-year tenure, saying that every section of society had suffered.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India’s economy to expand by around 7 per cent this year, country getting more investments than China: UN expert
The mid-year update of the World Economic Situation and Pros...
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse accused brought to Mumbai, to be produced in court
Was apprehended from Udaipur in Rajasthan on Thursday