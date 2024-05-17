People have lost faith in Modi’s guarantees: Selja

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, May 16

Sirsa Lok Sabha Congress candidate Kumari Selja stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantees had failed. She mentioned that the increasing presence of the media at the Congress rallies was a sign that the next government would be led by the Congress. Previously, the media only showcased Modi throughout the day. Selja made these remarks while addressing a public meeting at Panniwala Mota village on Thursday.

She emphasised that people had lost faith in Modi’s guarantees. Recalling her first visit to Panniwala Mota with former minister Jagdish Nehra, she fondly remembered receiving a scarf decorated with currency notes from the villagers. Selja expressed her delight at visiting Nehra’s village again.

Selja accused the BJP of dividing the country along caste and religious lines, while the Congress had always worked to unite all communities. She stressed that the Congress promoteed brotherhood and would continue to do so. She criticised the BJP’s 10-year tenure, saying that every section of society had suffered.

