People have reposed faith in PM, claims Khattar

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, December 4

CM Manohar Lal Khattar today claimed that the impressive success achieved by the BJP, with a hat-trick in the recent Assembly election results, would be replicated in the forthcoming parliamentary elections next year.

Addressing a gathering at the “Viksit Bharat Sankalp” and “Jan Samvaad” programme at Deen Bandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology, Murthal, he said people had expressed their confidence in the policies and programmes of the Centre led by PM Narendra Modi.

