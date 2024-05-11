People living in atmosphere of fear, threat & hatred: Selja

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, May 10

Congress candidate (INDIA bloc) from the Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency, Kumari Selja, said the biggest concern was the current atmosphere of ‘fear, threat and hatred’. For the last 10 years, people from every section of society had been living in fear. Laws and investigative agencies were being used as weapons to intimidate people. Hatred had been spread among people of different religions, languages, and castes. Democracy in India was being hollowed out, she said.

While touring various villages in the Sirsa Assembly constituency on Friday, Selja appealed to the people to vote for the Congress.

Addressing a public meeting in Bajekan village, Selja said, the country’s food providers (farmers) were becoming weaker and it seemed like the government wanted to destroy them.

She said the Congress had announced five guarantees for the farmers and these would be implemented as soon as the government was formed. In the villages and towns, local issues would be resolved after consultations and discussions among the Congress leaders once the government was formed.

Selja said she had old bond with Bajekan village. In 1988, after the death of her father, she contested the byelection, the then Congress district chief, Thakur Bahadur Singh, Minister Chaudhary Jagdish Nehra and Minister Laxman Das Arora went to the village and introduced her to the people, since then she had developed a bond with the people here.

She said today the fight was about ideologies, the BJP was indulging in politics of religion and caste, creating divisions among people. The BJP had nothing to do with development and it just chanted slogans of development. The Congress was fighting to save democracy, the poor, farmers, labourers and traders, she said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #INDIA bloc #Kumari Selja #Lok Sabha #Sirsa