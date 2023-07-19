People need relief, not water bill hike: Hooda

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 18

Reacting to a 25 per cent hike in water bills by the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda today said that the BJP-JJP government did not miss any opportunity to pickpocket the public. He said people of the state were already facing the brunt of inflation. “By increasing the water bills, the government has sprinkled salt on their wounds.”

Outbreak of diseases Due to waterlogging, there is an outbreak of diseases in flood-affected areas, but the government has not made any plans to prevent these. Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Former CM

Hooda said the public had not even emerged from the losses caused by Covid, and now floods have taken a toll. “In this difficult time, people should have got some relief from the government. The focus should have been on flood control and relief work, but the government is busy pickpocketing the public,” he claimed.

Most districts were submerged in floodwaters, he said. “Due to waterlogging, people are facing a shortage of food items, electricity, water and fodder for cattle. Lakhs of acres of crop area have been ruined. Steps are not being taken by the government to ensure proper drainage. Due to waterlogging, there has been an outbreak of diseases in flood-affected areas, but the government has not made any plans to prevent these,” he stated.

“Due to non-recruitment by the government, there is already a shortage of doctors and other staff in hospitals. Long queues of patients can be seen at hospitals,” he added.

#Bhupinder Hooda #BJP