People should take revenge through vote: Deepender Hooda

Rohtak, April 10

Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda today said instead of stopping the BJP-JJP leaders from coming to villages for election campaign, the people should stop them from entering the Lok Sabha with the power of vote.

“Vote is the biggest weapon in a democracy so the people should take revenge from the BJP and the JJP through the power of their vote. In the election environment, public will have to exercise patience and avoid any stressful situation. They should register their protest and displeasure through their vote,” he said in Kalanaur town here today on being asked about the protest by people against the BJP and JJP leaders at various places.

Deepender said today JJP leaders were creating propaganda of apologising with folded hands, but while they were in power, they never remembered the people. “Both parties harassed the same people who brought the BJP-JJP to power. The coalition government lathicharged every section of society, including farmers, government employees, sanitation workers, labourers, sarpanch and teachers,” he added.

While talking to Deepender on the occasion, shopkeepers in Kalanaur expressed concern over the rising incidents of crime in the state. “They told me that the business class is becoming the biggest victim of increasing crime in the state as threats and extortion calls have become common. Due to fear of miscreants, many businessmen are closing their businesses and moving out of Haryana,” Deepender said.

