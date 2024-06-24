People will back BJP: Kuldeep Bishnoi

Tribune News Service

Hisar, June 23

BJP leader and former MP Kuldeep Bishnoi today claimed that the BJP would form the government in the state for the third time in a row.

Bishnoi, who visited his constituency, Adampur, in the district today, said people of the state were satisfied and happy with the works carried out by the BJP government in the state. “The people will back the BJP government for the third time in the upcoming Assembly poll,” he said.

