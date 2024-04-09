Pep talk for NIT, Kurukshetra, students on spirituality, entrepreneurship

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, April 8

The Students Club of the National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra, organised a TEDx event at Jubilee Hall of the institute on Sunday. Motivational, entrepreneurial and spiritual speakers addressed the students during the event.

Ex-serviceman Capt. Dharamveer Singh, who is also a famous TV personality, shared a light-hearted talk about his journey and experience in the Army and TV industry. He shared his hardships and how these made him a stronger and better person.

Spiritual speaker Dr Vrindavan Chandra Das was recognised as the top motivator in 2023. He talked about resilience through spirituality and emphasised the significance of Bhagavad Gita and the complete personality development of students.

Speaker Riya Upreti talked about the power of branding and highlighted how she achieved success as an influencer.

Siddharth Singh talked about sportsmanship and how he switched to being an entrepreneur to train the youth in martial arts. He also talked about the scope of embarking on this field in the country.

Speaker Kanika shared an informative talk on neuroscience and awareness of mental health and its power. She also talked about how this subject is relevant in the context of engineering colleges.

Vipul Gupta talked about thinking, working beyond boundaries, and not limiting oneself. He presented an example of how one should not limit oneself to one’s profession, remain creative and continue thinking outside the box.

The institute’s dance groups ‘MCC’ and ‘SUC’ gave entertaining performances during the event.

The event was inaugurated by chief guest Dixit Garg, Dean (Student Welfare). Prof incharge of the Students Club Pratibha talked about the positive changes that the youths of the institute will bring in by attending motivational and knowledge-gaining talks.

