Persons with disabilities: Instructions on quota in promotions issued by govt

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 18

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal issued detailed instructions regarding reservation for persons with disabilities in Group A, B, C and D posts. The instructions pertain to the grant of reservation in promotion to the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBDs) under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, came into effect on April 19, 2017.

The instructions state that the reservation will be applicable to the PwBDs who have a disability of 40 per cent or more in the categories covered under the Act. The reservation will be implemented through a 100-point roster. The points used in the roster after a gap of 25 points will be used to give reservation to the PwBDs.

The instructions also state that if a PwBD is in the zone of consideration for promotion against a general vacancy, he/she may be promoted against the general vacancy, if there is no suitable PwBD candidate available for promotion against the reserved vacancy.

The Act covers various categories of disabilities, including blindness, deafness, locomotor disability and intellectual disability.

The instructions allow for exemption from the reservation in certain cases. For example, an establishment may be exempted from reservation if the type of work carried out in the establishment does not require the skills or abilities of the PwBDs.

The instructions state that no promotion shall be denied to a PwBD merely on the ground of disability. This means that a PwBD who is eligible for promotion cannot be denied the promotion simply because he/she has a disability.