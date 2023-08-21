Petro dealers to hold dharna on Wednesday

Panipat, August 20
Members of the Petroleum Dealers Welfare Association (PDWA), Haryana, are set to stage a dharna at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday to press for some of their long-pending demands.
Petroleum dealers from Haryana, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, among other states, would converge on Jantar Mantar on August 23 and hold a four-hour dharna from 1 pm to 4 pm to draw the attention of the Union Government towards their demands, Chaudhary said.
He noted that they are calling for an increase in the commission. “We have been getting a commission of just Rs 3.77 per litre on the sale of petrol and Rs 2.07 per litre on diesel,” he rued.
