PGIDS Rohtak doctors perform rare surgery

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, May 25

Doctors at the department of oral and maxilo-facial surgery at the Rohtak PGIDS performed a rare surgery, in which they detached the jaws of an infant who was born with joint jaws.

The 3-hour-long surgery, probably the first of its kind in the state, was performed by PGIDS doctors in collaboration with a team of doctors from the department of anaesthesia at the Rohtak PGIMS.

“The child, whose jaws were attached to each other at the time of birth, was brought to us. However, the newborn child could not be given anaesthesia owing to his low weight and hemoglobin. Hence, the surgery was postponed for some time. The child is now two months old. We have operated upon him and he is doing well,” said Dr Virender Singh, head, department of oral and maxilo-facial surgery at the Rohtak PGIDS.

The PGIDS oral surgeons Dr Amrish Bhagol and Dr Rajiv, along with Dr SK Singhal, Dr Sushila Takshak, Dr Prashant and Dr Deepika from the department of anaesthesia at the Rohtak PGIMS performed the surgery.

“The surgery went on for nearly three hours. The upper and lower jaws of the child have been surgically detached and a flap has been inserted between them so that they do not get joined again,” said Dr Bhagol.

Dr Prashant pointed out that giving anaesthesia to the child was the biggest challenge as his oral cavity was blocked and nasal cavity was small, due to which the tube used to give anaesthesia could not be inserted.

“The child’s airway was checked with the help of a camera by using latest equipment, following which anaesthesia could be administered,” he stated.

PGIDS principal Dr Sanjay Tewari has appreciated the efforts of the oral surgeons and anaesthesiologists, stating that they had brought laurels to the institute by performing two rare surgeries in a week.