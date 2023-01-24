PGIMS doc awarded for research on hepatitis B

Rohtak, January 23
Dr Vani Malhotra, a professor in the department of obstetrics and gynaecology at the Rohtak PGIMS, has bagged the Amarinder Nath Dan prize in mother and child healthcare during the 65th national conference of the Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India held in Kolkata recently.
She gave a presentation on successful strategies for the prevention of vertical transmission of hepatitis B virus in pregnant patients.
A research is being carried out at the PGIMS for the past five years. As per a statement issued by the PGIMS administration, it is one of the rare researches worldwide to date.
No detrimental effects of hepatitis B virus or antiviral treatment on pregnant women or newborns were found in the study.
