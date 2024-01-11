PGIMS-Rohtak faculty yet to get salaries

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, January 10

The New Year has not turned out to be a happy one for the faculty members of the PGIMS here, as their salaries have not been released to date.

In a letter to the PGIMS Director, the Haryana State Medical Teachers Association (HSMTA) has lodged its protest against the delay in release of their salaries. “We feel that we are not only being taken for granted, but also being ignored and insulted,” reads the letter.

The HSMTA general secretary, Dr Vivek S Malik, said the PGIMS authorities had assured them that their salaries would be released soon, but in vain.

The PGIMS faculty members stated that their salaries keep getting delayed frequently, which was not acceptable.

