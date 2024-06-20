PGIMS-Rohtak to get state-level organ transplant centre: Haryana CM

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, June 19

CM Nayab Singh Saini has announced that the PGIMS- Rohtak will have a state-level organ transplant centre. He made the announcement at a ceremony organised to felicitate members of the kidney-transplant team of the PGIMS-Rohtak at Chandigarh on Tuesday.

Anita Saxena, VC, Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences (UHS), Rohtak; Dr SS Lohchab, Director, PGIMS-Rohtak; and members of the kidney transplant team led by Dr Ankur Goyal and Dr Arun Dua were honoured on the occasion. “With a free kidney transplant facility at PGIMS-Rohtak, patients do not have to spend lakhs of rupees for renal transplant at private hospitals,” said Saini.

The CM pointed out that all patients who have undergone kidney transplant at the PGIMS are healthy, for which the team of kidney transplant doctors deserves appreciation.

He said a state-level transplant centre would soon be set up at the PGIMS-Rohtak to facilitate the transplantation of other organs as well.

Dr Lohchab said the kidney transplant facility has opened at the institute, while the work to set up a dedicated state-level organ transplant centre is in process.

“The centre will have facilities for transplantation of kidneys, liver, pancreas, lungs and heart,” he said, adding that the correspondence to start the facility of heart transplantation is in progress.

Health Minister Dr Kamal Gupta said the government is trying to make all facilities available at the PGIMS on the pattern of AIIMS and PGIMER-Chandigarh so that the patients do not have to go to other states for treatment.

