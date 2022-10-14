PGIMS stops use of Maiden's drug

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, October 13

Days after the death of 66 children in The Gambia came to light, authorities of the Pt Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Science (PGIMS) here have stopped the usage of omeprazole 20 mg, manufactured by Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Sonepat, whose cough syrups are under question in connection with the casualties.

It has also told managers of its drug counters to return the stock of omeprazole capsules to the Central Store of the PGIMS with immediate effect and indent omeprazole capsules of another manufacturer available in the store.

More than 7,000 patients from various parts of the state daily come to the OPD block of the PGIMS where the facility of free medicines to the patients has been provided by the authorities. The medicines are supplied to the PGIMS by Haryana Medical Services Corporation Limited (HMSCL).

Interestingly, the state government has not yet issued any directives about the non-usage of the medicine, but the PGIMS authorities took the action on their own after some doctors raised questions over the delivery of omeprazole gastro-resistant capsules to the patients in the PGIMS, said sources.

“The supply of one medicine capsule omeprazole 20 mg, manufactured by Maiden Pharmaceuticals, was also received from the HMSCL and is in use in the PGIMS, Rohtak. In view of the probe being conducted by the Centre and state authorities against the firm and telephonic order of the Medical Superintendent (MS), you are asked to stop the usage of the medicine and return to the stock to Central store of the PGIMS,” said Chief Pharmacist in a letter sent to in charge, medicine counters.

Dr Ishwar Singh, Medical superintendent, told The Tribune that only one drug of the Maiden Pharmaceuticals was being given to the patients in the OPD block, but its usage had been stopped after the government issued orders for halting all drug production of its unit in Sonepat with immediate effect.