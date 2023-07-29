PGIMS to have facility for liver transplant

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, July 28

The Rohtak PGIMS will have the liver-transplant facility. A proposal regarding the matter has been approved by the state government. Modalities were being worked out to establish a dedicated department at the institute and the process to recruit super-specialist doctors would begin soon. This was stated by PGIMS Director Dr SS Lohchab while addressing the faculty, staff, students and social stakeholders at an event organised to mark World Hepatitis Day today.

Vice-Chancellor of Pt Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences (UHS), Rohtak, Prof (Dr) Anita Saxena, said the Department of Medical Gastroenterology at the PGIMS had played an instrumental role in creating awareness about Hepatitis C and B and treating patients from different parts of Haryana as well as other states.

The Haryana Government’s flagship Jeevanrekha project providing free-of-cost testing and treatment for Hepatitis C has been replicated in the country in the form of National Viral Hepatitis Control Programme. The Department of Medical Gastroenterology the institute was made a Model Treatment Centre under the project.

Dr Parveen Malhotra, Professor and Head of the Department of Medical Gastroenterology, said a number of Hepatitis patients and their family members who came to the PGIMS for treatment also educated others in their villages and towns about the disease and facilitated their treatment.

Former UHS Vice-Chancellor Dr SS Sangwan, a special invitee to the event, exhorted the surgeons not to be afraid of performing surgeries on Hepatitis patients.

