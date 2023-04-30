PGT teachers to be redesignated as ‘lecturers’: Gujjar

Chandigarh, April 29
Haryana School Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar recently said the school teachers would not be engaged in any non-teaching work. He said this matter was being discussed with senior officers and teachers.
Besides, the department was considering appointing Class IV employees for cleaning purposes in school. Such employees would be appointed only in those schools having strength of more than 100 students.
He said the PGT teachers would be redesignated as ‘lecturers’. The minister was presiding over a meeting with four different associations of the government school teachers at Haryana Niwas here today.
The minister said the state government was considering appointing vice-principals in the government schoolt. He directed officials to expedite matters like the LTC budget and release funds for student welfare schemes.
