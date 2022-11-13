Phase II: 80.6% voter turnout in 9 districts

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 12

The second phase of the gram panchayat elections in nine districts concluded peacefully with minor skirmishes reported from Rewari, Karnal and Ambala.

A 105-year-old man casts his vote in Karnal. photo: Sayeed Ahmed

Haryana State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh said the voting was held for electing 2,683 sarpanches and 25,655 panches in 57 blocks of nine districts, Ambala, Charkhi Dadri, Gurugram, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Rewari, Rohtak, Sirsa and Sonepat.

Sirsa district records highest poll percentage At 84.5%, Sirsa district recorded the highest polling percentage in the Phase II of the polling for various posts of the panchayati raj institutions (PRIs) in the state

The polling was held to elect sarpanches in 306 of total 339 villages in the district on Saturday. In the remaining 33 villages, the sarpanches were elected unopposed

Of 3,570 posts of panch, 2,559 were elected unopposed and polling was held for 1,011. In Charkhi Dadri, polling went peacefully with 81.2% voter turnout

Immediately after the completion of polling, the votes were counted and the election results declared. Voters took part in the voting in large numbers and 80.6 per cent voter turnout was recorded.

Due to the printing of the wrong ballot papers, re-polling would be held in Ward Nos. 4 and 6 for the posts of panch at Lisana village in Rewari on November 14.

Dhanpat Singh said long queues of youths, elderly and women were witnessed at the polling booths since morning. “The polling largely went off peacefully and voters did not face any major problem,” he claimd.

There were a total of 47.39 lakh eligible voters in the second phase. The voting percentage was more than 80.6 per cent. The highest polling was recorded in Sirsa at 84.5 per cent, followed by 83.4 per cent in Kurukshetra and 81.9 per cent in Karnal.

EVMs malfunctioned at some places, but the poll officials immediately replaced those machines and got the polling continued. After the polling was over, the polling staff declared the election results.