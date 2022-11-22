PHCs, CHCs in Haryana to be demolished; to make way for new ones: Anil Vij

Tribune News Service

Ambala, November 21

Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij said buildings of old Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs) would be demolished and new buildings constructed as per the NABH (National Accreditation Board Hospitals and Healthcare) norms across the state.

He was addressing a gathering at Civil Hospital, Ambala Cantonment, during an event organised for the distribution of Ayuhsman cards to eligible beneficiaries. Anil Vij said, “The state government has been making sincere efforts to improve healthcare facilities across the state and different initiatives are also being taken in this direction. It has been decided that the old buildings of PHCs and CHCs will be dismantled and new buildings constructed as per the NABH norms. The facilities at these centres will also be increased.”

The Health Minister said, “The Ayushman Bharat Scheme is an important scheme to provide healthcare facilities. When the scheme was launched, the data from the 2011 census was used and a large number of eligible people failed to get benefits under the scheme. We were getting continuous requests from the people and now the benefits will be extended to those eligible people whose name were not included in the 2011 census list.”

Vij said, “Around 725 hospitals are empanelled in Haryana under the scheme and soon the state government employees would also get cashless treatment facilities. The minister also said all PHCs, and CHCs would be linked with the e-Upchaar system, and availability of ECG machines would be ensured at the PHC level.

