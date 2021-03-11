Phd scholar gets job in US-based firm

Gurugram: A PhD scholar, Neeraj Kumar, of the Gurugram University has been selected by US-based multinational company ‘Cushman and Wakefield’. Neeraj will be appointed as assistant vice president in the Finance Department of the firm. He was chosen for the job after a 30-day selection process that included four rounds of written exams and interviews.

7 get jobs in campus placement drive

Hisar: Seven students of Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar, have been selected in on-campus placement drive by Ludhiana-based Incite Home Care Products Private Limited. The selected students are Dhiraj, Pankaj, Prakhar, Yashwant, Ankit, Bhagat and Vasu, all pursuing BTech (Printing). Professor Baldev Raj Kamboj, Vice Chancellor of the university congratulated the selected students.

National-level PPT competition

Kaithal: A national-level online PowerPoint presentation competition was organised by the Department of Chemistry of the RKSD College, Kaithal. As many as 47 students from 15 colleges participated in the competition whose theme was ‘Environment and Chemistry’. The participants presented PPT on various topics such as treatment of biodegradable and non biodegradable waste, acid rain, ozone depletion, green chemistry, biogeochemical cycles and etc. Aditi of the Khalsa College for Women, Ludhiana, got the first position, Saloni from RKSD College secured the second and Priya from Dr YS Parmar Government PG College, Nahan, bagged the third position. The winners were awarded cash prizes of Rs 800, 500 and 300, respectively.

New BSc course at JC Bose varsity

Faridabad: JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, Faridabad, will introduce BSc in mathematics and computing from the next academic session. Detailing about the course, Chairperson of the department Dr Neetu Gupta said the course was being started with 10 seats. The course aims at preparing graduates for employment in application areas that require substantial input from both these two disciplines. The university Vice Chancellor Professor SK Tomar has applauded the decision of the Department of Mathematics for starting an interdisciplinary course.

Eight-day summer camp organised

Karnal: An eight-day online Summer Camp was organised for Classes LKG to 10 by Dyal Singh Public School, Karnal. During the camp, the students learnt skills such as best out of waste, english communication, dance, art and craft, calligraphy, puppet-making, yoga, tricks of Vedic maths, colouring and pasting activities, and cooking. During the concluding ceremony, the school Principal Sushma Devgan said the summer camp was a great opportunity for children to explore new things and dive deep into the areas they love.