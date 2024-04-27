PHED camp gets complaint on ‘bias’ in release of water supply

Bhiwani, April 26
At an open camp organised by the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) at Jangra Dharamshala, Hanuman Gate, here today, nine persons registered their complaints. The camp was meant for redressal of sewerage and drinking water complaints for residents of Ward 25.
Ensure equitable supply, staff told
- A woman alleged that the PHED employee deployed at the Patram Gate Booster station was “biased” in releasing the supply, which had led to a water crisis in certain areas even as other parts of her locality were getting an excessive supply
- The officials have directed the employees concerned to release the water judiciously so that all households in all parts of the locality get equitable supply
Municipal Council member Vinod Prajapati was also present on the occasion.
Based on a complaint about the shortage of drinking water supply, the PHED team visited Ramganj Mohalla to take stock of the situation. The team issued directions to the employees concerned to ensure adequate water supply and to chalk out a schedule so that all residents could get an equitable water supply.
A woman of Sainipura Mohalla alleged that the PHED employee deployed at the Patram Gate Booster station was “biased” in releasing the supply which had led to a water crisis in certain areas even as other parts of the locality were getting an excessive supply.
Prajapati said temperatures would soar in the coming days. In such a situation, the problem of drinking water was likely to aggravate. “The officials have directed the employees concerned to release the water judiciously so that all households in all parts of the locality get adequate supply,” he said.
Prajapati said apart from drinking water problems, sewerage issues were also serious. “The overflowing sewage results in accumulation of water in the streets which turns into breeding ground for mosquitoes. The department should ensure that the choked sewer lines should be cleaned,” he said.
The MC member said complaints had been recorded at the camp and on-the-spot instructions given to the employees to solve some of the issues. He said permanent solutions to some complex problems would be provided as soon as possible.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 CRPF personnel killed in militant attack in Manipur
The militants attacked an IRBn (India Reserve Battalion) cam...
63% voting in 2nd phase, highest 79.46% in Tripura
Jammu sees 71.91% turnout | Lowest 54.85% in UP
SC’s thumbs up to EVMs, junks PILs seeking return of paper ballot system
Rejects demand for verifying 100% votes with VVPAT slips
Firing outside Salman Khan's home: Lookout circular issued against younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
Anmol Bishnoi had claimed responsibility for the firing and ...