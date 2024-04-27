PHED camp gets complaint on ‘bias’ in release of water supply

Tribune News Service

Bhiwani, April 26

At an open camp organised by the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) at Jangra Dharamshala, Hanuman Gate, here today, nine persons registered their complaints. The camp was meant for redressal of sewerage and drinking water complaints for residents of Ward 25.

Ensure equitable supply, staff told A woman alleged that the PHED employee deployed at the Patram Gate Booster station was “biased” in releasing the supply, which had led to a water crisis in certain areas even as other parts of her locality were getting an excessive supply

The officials have directed the employees concerned to release the water judiciously so that all households in all parts of the locality get equitable supply

Municipal Council member Vinod Prajapati was also present on the occasion.

Based on a complaint about the shortage of drinking water supply, the PHED team visited Ramganj Mohalla to take stock of the situation. The team issued directions to the employees concerned to ensure adequate water supply and to chalk out a schedule so that all residents could get an equitable water supply.

A woman of Sainipura Mohalla alleged that the PHED employee deployed at the Patram Gate Booster station was “biased” in releasing the supply which had led to a water crisis in certain areas even as other parts of the locality were getting an excessive supply.

Prajapati said temperatures would soar in the coming days. In such a situation, the problem of drinking water was likely to aggravate. “The officials have directed the employees concerned to release the water judiciously so that all households in all parts of the locality get adequate supply,” he said.

Prajapati said apart from drinking water problems, sewerage issues were also serious. “The overflowing sewage results in accumulation of water in the streets which turns into breeding ground for mosquitoes. The department should ensure that the choked sewer lines should be cleaned,” he said.

The MC member said complaints had been recorded at the camp and on-the-spot instructions given to the employees to solve some of the issues. He said permanent solutions to some complex problems would be provided as soon as possible.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhiwani