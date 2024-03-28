PHED discharging sewage into stormwater drain in Hisar city

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, March 27

Residents are up in arms against the discharge of sewage in a stormwater drain near the Bank Colony in Ward 15 of Hisar. They say it was wrong as it not only causes pollution but can also result in the choking of the drain, which is meant for draining out rainwater during the rainy season.

Residents Kanti Kamal, Vijay Wadhwa, Krishan Singhal and others said a contractor of the Public Health Engineering Department had fixed an electric motor to draw sewage from the mainline of the sewerage network near the Bank Colony and release it in the storm water drain. “This has been going on for about a year. We have complained to the local municipal authorities and also enquired about the staff which was deployed at the site. However, the person who has fixed a tractor and laid a pipeline to draw sewage water to release it in the drain kept mum,” said Kanti Kamal, a resident of the Bank colony.

Can cause chaos in monsoon Already, the sewage backflows in many houses. This move seems to be a temporary measure by the authorities, but it has failed to resolve the issue of blocked sewerage. Rather, it has complicated the matter as the situation could get worse during the monsoon. — Vijay Wadhwa, Resident, Hisar

Kamal said releasing sewage in the drain was illegal. “The drain is meant for discharge of rainwater during the monsoon season. We fear that the sewage could result in choking of the drain which will aggravate the problem of draining out the rainwater during the upcoming monsoon season,” he said.

Another resident, Wadhwa, said the sewerage system seemed to have become dysfunctional in the area. “This seems to be a temporary measure by the authorities concerned. It has offered no solution to the existing problem of the blocked sewerage line, rather it has complicated the matter for residents who could face an even worse situation during the monsoon season,” he said. “Already, the sewage backflows in many houses in the locality. If it rains, we fear that not only the sewerage will overflow but it could heavily flood the entire area as the stormwater drain is already filled with the sewage,” he said.

Pritam Saini, former Municipal Corporation member of the ward, said he had raised the issue with the authorities in the Nigam and the Public Health Engineering Department. “There is no other solution as of now as the electric motor that is installed to suck sewage at the far end of the city limits had developed a snag a year ago. Now, the Public Health Engineering Department is working to repair this motor. I hope it will be repaired soon,” Saini said.

