PHED officials start open camps to redress public grievances in Bhiwani

Bhiwani, April 15
Officials of the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) have received nine complaints related to the potable water supply and sewerage related problems in the first open camp organised in the Vikas Nagar locality in Bhiwani town today.
The Bhiwani Municipal Council member from Ward 5, Ankur Kaushik, said there were many localities in the ward which had chocked sewers and were getting a contaminated water of drinking water. “Nine complaints were reported at the camp. The officials concerned have started action to resolve the complaints,” he said.
Sunil Ranga, Executive Engineer, said they would try to resolve the complaints at the earliest. “We have got the complaints and the work to resolve the complaints has started,” he said, adding that they had also appealed to the residents to not waste water during the summer season when the requirement of potable water goes up.
Subdivisional Engineers, PHED, Surya Prakash Jain and Satish Kumar, besides Junior Engineers along with Bhawani Pratap Singh, who is MC member were also present in the open camp at Vikas Nagar.
Another camp was organised in Ward 6 in the afternoon. Renu Tanwar, MC member from Ward 6, said, “Residents are being supplied contaminated water for drinking. We have taken up residents’ grievances with the officials.”
