Sonali Phogat case: Goa CM to send ATR to Haryana govt

Hisar, August 29
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant today said the action-taken report (ATR) in the BJP leader Sonali Phogat’s murder case would be submitted to the Haryana Government. CM Manohar Lal Khattar had written to Sawant to get the case investigated by the CBI.
Goa CM’s Press Liaison Officer Vijesh Dargunkar said if necessary, the government would hand over the Phogat death probe to the CBI after completing various formalities. The Goa CM had stated that the police had so far done a good probe in the case. Sonali Phogat had died in Goa on August 23.
