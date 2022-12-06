Phogat murder case: Notice to Goa jail supdt for not producing two accused in court

Hisar, December 5
A Goa court today issued a show-cause notice to a jail superintendent in connection with the non-appearance of the two accused in the murder case of BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat in the court.
The Court of Senior Division and Judicial Magistrate First Class, Mapusa, heard the case after the CBI filed a chargesheet regarding it on November 22. Two advocates had appeared in the court representing the two accused — Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder — in the case. But, none of the two accused, who are in judicial custody, were produced in the court.
Following this, the court issued a notice to the jail superintendent, asking the reason for not producing the accused in the court for the case hearing. The court has now fixed the next hearing on December 16.
