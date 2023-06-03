Phogat's village to back wrestlers

Tribune News Service

Hisar, June 2

Residents of Balali — the native village of Mahavir Phogat, wrestling coach and father of wrestlers Geeta, Babita and Sangeeta and uncle of Vinesh — have also decided to join the agitation by stating that they would take the next step as per the instructions of the mahapanchayat being held at Soram in Uttar Pradesh. Vinesh and Sangeeta are among the prominent faces of the agitation.

Amit Sangwan, a former sarpanch, informed that the residents held a meeting and decided that the entire village was ready to join the agitation for justice to the women wrestlers. “We have decided that at least one member from each family will join the agitation. We are just waiting for the next plan of action. We have vowed to contribute in terms of resources or people so that the wrestlers can get justice,” he stated.

Kamal Singh, Dilawar Singh and other residents maintained that it was a matter of the honour of the daughters of the country who had brought laurels to the country at the international level. “It is unfortunate that the WFI chief is yet to be arrested in the sexual harassment case,” he stated.