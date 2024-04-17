Photography exhibition at Arya College

Tribune News Service

Panipat: A national-level nature and wildlife photography exhibition was organised by the botany council of Arya PG College on Tuesday. Pictures of more than 250 different trees, plants and animals were displayed during the event. The exhibition was inaugurated by the college principal Jagdish Gupta. Speaking at the inauguration, the principal told the students that such exhibitions helped the students in understanding trees, plants and nature. Various types of misconceptions about trees and plants were also dispelled. Balkar Singh, head of the department, said the main attraction of the exhibition was orchids, medicinal plants, insectivorous plants, and kit bhakshi plants found in the Himalayas.

Workshop on APAAR, digilocker at KU

Kurukshetra: The training planning and monitoring cell and information technology cell of Kurukshetra University organised a one-day workshop on APAAR and result uploading on DigiLocker. Shubham Sharma from Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) was the resource person. The attendees were apprised of the creation of the Academic Bank of Credit IDs and uploading of DMCs on the Digilocker portal. Other issues such as difficulties faced in the collection of the students’ data, correction/modification of data uploaded on the Digilocker portal and new DMCs format as per the New Education Policy (NEP) were discussed.

GJUST introduces new courses

Hisar: Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJUST), Hisar, has introduced BSc-BEd and BA-BEd courses from the academic session 2024-25. The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), New Delhi, has selected the university for the Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP), along with 63 other educational institutions across the country. Vice-Chancellor Prof Narsi Ram Bishnoi said 50-50 seats had been earmarked for both BSc-BEd and BA-BEd courses. These courses have been started under a pilot project of the Ministry of Education to prepare skilled teachers. Students wishing to enrol in the four-year Integrated Teachers Education Program will have to apply by April 30.

Seminar on career in oil sector at GJUST

Hisar: Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJUST) here organised expert talks on ‘Career Opportunities In The Oil and Gas Sector’ and ‘Practical Applications of Chemistry in Oil and Gas Well Drilling in ONGC’ for students.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.