PIB workshop on welfare schemes

Rewari, June 6
The Press Information Bureau (PIB), Chandigarh, organised a workshop here today to give an information about the steps taken by the government towards the welfare schemes benefiting the public.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Govt invites wrestlers for talks
Union sports minister Anurag Thakur puts out a tweet to this...
India’s democracy ‘vibrant’: US allays concerns ahead of PM visit
Says strength of democratic institutions to figure in discus...
Kurukshetra: NH-44 blocked, farmers cane-charged
BKU protests as sunflower not procured on MSP