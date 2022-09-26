Pick-up vehicle hits mobike, student dies

Ambala, September 25
A Bhutan national, studying in a private university here, was killed and his friend got injured after the two-wheeler they were riding collided with a four-wheeler near Holi village in Mullana on Friday night.
The deceased and the injured were identified as Tshering Peljor Wangdi and Bivek Rai, respectively. In his complaint to the police, Bivek stated that around 10:30 pm, they were on their way from Barara to Mullana, when the mishap took place. When they reached near the Holi bus stand, a pick-up vehicle, approaching from the Dosarka side, hit their bike. They were taken to a hospital in Mullana, where Tshering was declared brought dead. The police said the pick-up driver was arrested and released on bail. A case has been registered.
