Karnal: Pick-up vehicle vandalised over suspicion it carried beef

Karnal, March 20

A group of cow vigilantes reportedly vandalised a pick-up vehicle near Madhuban on National Highway 44 on Wednesday, after suspecting it was carrying beef. The incident took place at around 9.00am, sparking tensions in the area.

People claimed that the vigilantes intercepted the pick-up vehicle and began investigating about the material it was carrying. Suspecting beef, they started vandalising the vehicle, by smashing the windows and windshield.

On receiving information about the incident, Madhuban police arrived at the spot to control the situation. They took the driver into custody. An investigation is underway to ascertain whether the meat being transported was beef or not.

“We have sent samples for testing and can comment on the matter only after receiving the report,” said Manoj Kumar, DSP, Gharaunda.

On the complaint of Deepak Sharma, a resident of Dinger Majra village, the police have registered a case under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 473 of the IPC, and Sections 13 (1) and 17 of the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act 2015 against Mohamad Sahil of Saharanpur in UP, said the DSP.

In his complaint, Deepak claimed that he was returning from Bastara toll to his village, when he observed blood dripping from the vehicle. He called for help and they chased the vehicle, intercepting it near Madhuban and inquired about the material being carrying. He alleged that the driver said he used to travel on this route carrying similar meat from Delhi to Saharanpur. Deepak alleged that the police did not take any action as the driver claimed he frequented the route regularly. The incident brewed resentment among people of the area, who demanded strict action against the suspect and an investigation to determine the involvement of others.

The DSP assured the people of stringent action against the suspects if beef was found in the vehicle. — TNS

