PIET team wins hackathon

Panipat: A team of students from Panipat Institute of Engineering and Technology (PIET) won the first prize in the Smart India Hackathon competition organised by the Central Government at the Birla Institute of Technology in Ranchi. A team of six students collaborated to make an app. Using artificial intelligence and data science, they created an app which could tell what disease a person was suffering from. The app was named ‘Ayur Atmik’ and gave accurate results on being tested on more than 50 persons. The project received a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh.

RKSD student brings laurels

Kaithal: Loveleen, a student of BA, second year, RKSD College, bagged first position in the national level poster-making competition organised by Chaudhary Ishwar Singh Kanya Mahavidyalaya, Dhand, under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. She participated in the competition under the convenorship of Prof Richa Longyan and made a poster on the theme “Cultural Diversity of India”. On reaching the college, Principal Sanjay Goyal honoured and congratulated her.

JC Bose University awarded

Faridabad: JC Bose University of Science and Technology (YMCA) has been awarded “Youth Red Cross Shield”, “Youth Red Cross Award”, “Voluntary Blood Donation Award” and a souvenir by the state branch of the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) for an outstanding contribution in voluntary blood donation and awareness activities during the pandemic. The awards were given at a state-level programme organised at the Haryana Raj Bhawan, Chandigarh. Vice-Chancellor Prof Sushil Kumar Tomar received the award on behalf of the university.

Physics Workshop at MDU

Rohtak: The department of physics at Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), will organise a seven-day national workshop on “Materials Characterisation Techniques” from September 22 to 28. The head of the department, Prof Rajesh Punia, said the workshop was being organised in association with Amity University and sponsored by the Department of Science and Technology of the Central Government as part of the “Synergistic Training Programme Utilising the Scientific and Technological Infrastructure (STUTI)” scheme.