PIL against parole to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim withdrawn

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 14

A public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocate HC Arora seeking the cancellation of parole to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim by the Rohtak Divisional Commissioner on October 13 for 40 days was withdrawn by him after the State of Haryana assured him of deciding on his representation within a week.

Arora argued before the Bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Arun Palli that the parole was disturbing the peace of Punjab, and so much so that a dera supporter was recently murdered in broad daylight in Kotkapura town. On one or two occasions last week, a clash between his supporters and opponents was averted by the timely police intervention. The Bench, during the hearing, verbally observed that the PIL had political hues, but the petitioner pleaded he was a non-political and public spirited person.

On the other hand, politicians of the ruling party and the Opposition were attending the online satsangs being conducted by the dera chief daily.

The state counsel, meanwhile, volunteered to make a statement that the government would decide on his representation within a week. Satisfied with the undertaking, the petitioner withdrew his PIL, which was then dismissed as withdrawn by the Bench.

#dera sacha sauda #gurmeet ram rahim #rohtak