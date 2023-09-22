Pink bollworm hits 30% crop in cotton belt

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, September 21

The cotton belt of Haryana, comprising Hisar, Sirsa, Fatehabad and Bhiwani districts, is witnessing an attack by pink bollworm. About 70% cotton is produced in this belt. Confirming it, Agriculture Minister Jai Prakash Dalal has stated that there has been a massive impact on the crop and he would take up the matter of compensation to farmers with the CM.

Farmers and agriculture experts say that about 20-30% cotton has been adversely affected. Agriculture Department officials said cotton was sowed on about 6.5 lakh hectare in the state this kharif season. Anil, a farmer of Juglan village in Hisar district, said his crop had suffered a damage of about 80%. “It cannot be controlled now. Cotton balls have been eaten up by the bollworm, which is visible on nearly every plant,” he said.

Another farmer, Prahlad Singh of Kharar Alipur village, said he had suffered a massive loss due to the failure of his cotton and paddy crops this season.

Adverse weather conditions like deficient rainfall had worsened the situation. Naresh Kumar of Sulkhani village said: “I had spent a lot of money on irrigation due to scanty rains, but could not save my crops. I am under deep debt now,” he stated.

Dr RS Sangwan, a retired cotton scientist from Chaudhary Charan Singh Agriculture University (HAU), said it was difficult to control the pink bollworm after infestation. “Reports claim that pink bollworm has destroyed large tracts in Sirsa and other districts. The pest infests in humid conditions, which were created by the recent floods,” he said.

An HAU spokesperson stated that from time to time they had been issuing an advisory to farmers about the pest attack.

Meanwhile, the minister said: “Farmers will get a claim for crop loss from insurance firms under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY). I will also take up the farmers’ demand for girdawari with the Chief Minister for the assessment of damage to crops not insured under the PMFBY.”

